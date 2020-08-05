Celebrity make-up artist Morag Steyn talks Covid-19 impact on beauty industry

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Since the lockdown was implemented in March this year, many businesses have been affected, with some forced to shut down. Creatives, artists and freelancers also suffered a huge loss and are still trying to recover. SA celebrity make-up artist Morag Steyn shares her personal struggle to deal with the setbacks. “I have worked in this multibillion-dollar industry for over a decade and I never imagined that in my career, there would be a pandemic (like this). As a creative, I don’t ever plan for the 'what ifs?' Covid-19 has affected my business and made it disappear overnight," she shares. Steyn says having to deal with the pandemic has been a challenge, but she is trying, by all means, to stay positive and educate herself on the virus. She is unsure how the beauty community will survive, but she says she is in the process of launching online make-up courses and getting involved with beauty and cosmetic industry platforms.

An example of Morag Steyn’s work. Picture: Supplied

In terms of getting clients, Steyn says: "The changes in client requests have honestly been scarce and far apart, as there has not been any work happening. I do know now that there will be huge changes in how artists will work going forward. I have been getting a few requests here and there.“

She adds: “I do not see a recovery very soon.” Artists not being able to freely travel around to work is a big factor. “The most important thing now is to stay as connected to your clients as possible offer them some free make up tips via a virtual lesson, and as soon as things get better, I am sure that we can move forward.”

Steyn advises beauty consumers to focus on low-maintenance beauty, experimental beauty and DIY beauty since other treatments like eyelash extensions and eyebrow threading are on hold.