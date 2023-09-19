Charlie Sheen's daughter Sami thinks boob job will 'save her life' by helping overcome addiction

Sami Sheen thinks her boob job will "save her life" by helping her overcome her nicotine addiction. The 19-year-old OnlyFans model - who is the daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards - has opened up with being addicted to nicotine for the last five years as she asked for advice on how to quit as she's been left with "absolutely no choice".

Speaking on TikTok this week, she said: "I'm getting a boob job in two months and I have to be nicotine-free for a month before. "I'm already getting anxiety, Okay? I have not gone a single day in the past five years without this motherf*****. "I think me getting my boobs done is honestly going to save my life, because it's forcing me to quit this. So, at least we have that."

Sami noted she typically keeps her life "private" because "people are very judgemental", but she wanted to open up about her addiction to vaping because "there's a lot of people who are struggling in my exact situation right now". She explained: "I have been vaping for five years now. I've been addicted to nicotine for five f****** years... I tried quitting multiple times. "It's really f****** hard. I ordered this book called ‘How to Quit Vaping’ by Allen Carr. Have I started reading it? No, because I don't want to quit.

"Realistically, I do want to quit because I know I'm going to be so much healthier and live longer because of it, but I just don't want to deal with it. I've just been putting it off." However, she now feels like "the time has come" where she has "absolutely no choice", even though she's "freaking the f*** out" and has even considered delaying her procedure out of fear over quitting nicotine. She told her followers: "If you have any tips on how to quit, please let me know. I'm really scared to try the gum. I don't want to f****** throw up... I think that's a big reason why I haven't quit.

"I've already tried the lollipops and the LifeSavers and the little fidget toys. None of it works, okay? "Someone referred a hypnotist to me, so I texted the hypnotist and he never texted me back." Sami wants to find a way to quit with "the last amount of withdrawal symptoms", because her "whole life revolves around" nicotine.

She added: "I'm really scared to post this, because people are very judgmental and I don't want this to get blown up.