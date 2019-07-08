The Cosmetic Chef helps you create beauty products from your own kitchen. Picture: Instagram.

Imagine being able to make your own beauty products in the comfort of your own home, that would be great, right?



Well, stop imagining because the Cosmetics Chef Conny Oberrauter has launched a new book 'The Cosmetics Chef – Crafting Cosmetics in Your Kitchen', which includes 50 fabulous recipes from face masks and body scrubs to lotions and cleansers.





“There are so many pros to making your own products, but for me, one of the best things about it is that I could add the right number of actives to make the product really work. Cosmetics can be little miracles in a bottle,” says Oberrauter.





The Cosmetics Chef, Conny Oberrauter. Picture: Supplied.





The Cosmetics Chef makes it easy for everyone to craft their own beauty products using natural and organic ingredients.





“Many beauty brands will make claims about ingredients to stand out on the shelf, however, the reality is that there are actually minute amounts of the actives in the product. When you read ‘enriched with…’ on a product this usually means there’s only a tiny droplet of that active ingredient in it. It’s no wonder then that the product doesn’t do what it’s supposed to.





“When you make your own though, you can add as much as you like. Plus, you buy the ingredients at cost, without the extra margins, profit and marketing expense big brands need to weigh in and add onto their prices.”





The cosmetics recipe book. Picture: Supplied.



