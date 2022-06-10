Crowning glory: Miss SA 2022 finale returns to Pretoria

Johannesburg - Miss South Africa, one of the country's most prestigious beauty pageants, is back in the Capital City. The Miss SA finale, which has been happening in SunBet Arena at Time Square, Menlyn, since 2018, is going back to that venue where Zozibini Tunzi, who went on to win Miss Universe in 2019, was crowned Miss SA.

Story continues below Advertisement

For the past two years, the pageant finale has been taking place at the Grand West Arena, Cape Town. Stephanie Weil, CEO of the Miss South Africa organisation, says after careful consideration, they decided to go back to Gauteng. “We are looking forward to having Miss South Africa back in Gauteng and at the SunBet Arena at Time Square. It is an amazing venue to host a competition such as this and one that caters for contestants, entertainers and the audience.

“We’re also pleased to once again be holding the event in Women’s Month as the values of the Miss South Africa organisation are so closely aligned with what Women’s Month stands for,” says Weil. Time Square’s general manager, Ruben Gooranah says they are preparing to host the grand finale on August 13. “We are delighted that the Miss South Africa pageant is returning to Time Square, and we look forward to hosting the lovely line-up of contestants this year.

Story continues below Advertisement