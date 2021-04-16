Demi Lovato feels most beautiful without make-up

Demi Lovato thinks she looks most beautiful with a ’bare face’ and in sweatpants. The 'Confident' hitmaker believes she looks the best when she has no make-up on and when she is wearing "sweatpants" and hanging with her friends, as she feels the most "like herself". Speaking on The Drew Barrymore Show, she said: "I think I feel the most beautiful when I have a bare face, even in my sweatpants, just hanging out with my friends. I don't know, that's when I feel the most like myself. Clean and comfy." Meanwhile, Demi previously insisted she refuses to live her life "according to diet culture".

She shared: "Accidentally lost weight. I don't count calories anymore. I don't exercise anymore. I don't restrict or purge ... And I especially ... don't live my life according to the diet culture ...

"I've actually lost weight ... This is a different experience but I feel full. Not of food but of divine wisdom and cosmic guidance. Full of peace, serenity, joy and love today (sic)"

Demi is still living with the lasting effects of her overdose, which she says left her with “brain damage”.

She explained: "I was left with brain damage, and I still deal with the effects of that today. I don't drive a car, because I have blind spots on my vision. And I also for a long time had a really hard time reading. It was a big deal when I was able to read out of a book, which was like two months later because my vision was so blurry. I dealt with a lot of the repercussions and I feel like they are still there to remind me of what could happen if I ever get into a dark place again. I'm grateful for those reminders, but I'm so grateful that I was someone that didn't have to do a lot of rehabbing. The rehabbing came on the emotional side."