Professional skincare range Dermalogica has just launched a new spf30 - Prisma Protect.
I have to admit to being a fan of Dermalogica’s simple skincare philosophy and used the product for many years, so when I was invited to the launch of their new spf30 Prisma Protect at their V&A Waterfront store I was intrigued to hear about their new product .
In the professional spa industry Dermalogica is known as the favourite brand of many skincare therapists due to the simplicity and efficacy of their formulations.
Claims:
- The antioxidant technology helps protect skin against free radicals and pollution.
- The moisture-attracting ingredients deliver all-day hydration, resulting in hydrated glowing skin.
- Prisma Protect is a multi-tasker as not only does it protect the skin against UVA and UVB light, it uses light-activated technology to convert visible light into a natural glow on the skin.
Verdict:
Now I know that this may sound a bit over-exaggerated and daft, however, the first day that I used it a colleague commented on how healthy my skin looks - and I really did notice that the luminosity of my skin had increased.
The cream itself is really light and absorbs easily. It can be used as a light moisturiser on its own or over your day moisturiser. The fragrance is light and pleasant - very much like their other products.
Since I work in an air-conditioned office I chose to wear it over my daily moisturiser and have worn it every day since.
Many people don’t realise that when working in front of computer screens we are subjected to UV rays and should be using sunscreen every day. What I like about this product is that it is light enough to be included in my daily skincare regime - my skin doesn’t feel as if there is another layer being applied.
I applied on my 5-year-old twin daughters when I took them out for a day outing and they had no sensitivity reactions to the product.
Priced at R1,099.00 for 50 ml it is on the pricy side - however - if used daily I think it would last for about 3 months - so it works out to about R10 per day - which is definitely worth the investment.
Once again I was not disappointed by this USA brand’s innovative new product.
For more information check out their website.