Therapists discuss the new product at the Dermalogica store at V&A Waterfront.

Professional skincare range Dermalogica has just launched a new spf30 - Prisma Protect.

I have to admit to being a fan of Dermalogica’s simple skincare philosophy and used the product for many years, so when I was invited to the launch of their new spf30 Prisma Protect at their V&A Waterfront store I was intrigued to hear about their new product .





The new Dermalogica store at the V&A Waterfront store. Pic: Supplied

In the professional spa industry Dermalogica is known as the favourite brand of many skincare therapists due to the simplicity and efficacy of their formulations.





Claims:

The antioxidant technology helps protect skin against free radicals and pollution.

The moisture-attracting ingredients deliver all-day hydration, resulting in hydrated glowing skin.

Prisma Protect is a multi-tasker as not only does it protect the skin against UVA and UVB light, it uses light-activated technology to convert visible light into a natural glow on the skin.

Verdict:





Now I know that this may sound a bit over-exaggerated and daft, however, the first day that I used it a colleague commented on how healthy my skin looks - and I really did notice that the luminosity of my skin had increased.

The cream itself is really light and absorbs easily. It can be used as a light moisturiser on its own or over your day moisturiser. The fragrance is light and pleasant - very much like their other products.

Since I work in an air-conditioned office I chose to wear it over my daily moisturiser and have worn it every day since.





Dermalogica's Prisma Protect spf30. Pic: Supplied

Many people don’t realise that when working in front of computer screens we are subjected to UV rays and should be using sunscreen every day. What I like about this product is that it is light enough to be included in my daily skincare regime - my skin doesn’t feel as if there is another layer being applied.





I applied on my 5-year-old twin daughters when I took them out for a day outing and they had no sensitivity reactions to the product.





Priced at R1,099.00 for 50 ml it is on the pricy side - however - if used daily I think it would last for about 3 months - so it works out to about R10 per day - which is definitely worth the investment.





Once again I was not disappointed by this USA brand’s innovative new product.



