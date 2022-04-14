DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz are the faces of Drip’s new fragrances

From sneakers to kiddies wear and now fragrances, Lekau Sehoana is on a legacy train, and there’s no stopping him. The entrepreneur from Ivory Park, east of Joburg, launched a new range of luxe fragrances called “Finesse”, inspired by fashion, music and growing urban trends.

“Finesse by Drip is launching two fragrances namely ARION for Him and RUBY for Her. ARION is an alluring scent with a spice and wood offering. “A beautifully layered experience for senses rife with a natural sensuality and timeless masculinity. RUBY is a fragrance that meets fashion and culture with top notes that are bright, fruity and sweet. “It gains its sensuality and seductive nature from the amber and jasmine notes, ideal for a woman who wants to leave an unforgettable and irresistible trail,” says Sehoana.

DJ Zinhle with the new Drip fragrance. Picture: Maverick Seizure At the launch, musician and businesswoman DJ Zinhle and her musician boyfriend Murdah Bongz were announced as the faces of the fragrance. “They have an undeniable chemistry that makes them one of Mzansi’s most loved and celebrated couples. “As individuals, they set the decks on fire and turn heads with their fashion sense but are a true force as they unite to work together for the first time as the official spokespeople for Finesse,” Sehoana said.

The new Drip fragrance. Picture: Maverick Seizure It is no surprise that Sehoana chose to work with Dj Zinhle on this campaign. The mother of two has successfully handled her jewellery and sunglasses businesses, so surely being the face of a fragrance is the cherry on the top. The power couple said that as people who also have successful stories, they were happy to work with a brand that shared a similar vision to theirs.