Doctor warns against dangerous trend of women injecting seasoning cubes into their bums for big ’booty’ effect

Harare - A medical doctor has warned women against injecting seasoning cubes into their bottom orifices in an attempt to make their behinds bigger. Some women apparently believe that the salt and oil content in the seasoning cubes can be absorbed by muscles in their behinds and lead to larger and rounder “booty.” The warning was sounded by Dr Silas Agbesi, a medical doctor at the Ho Teaching Hospital (HTH), the main referral health facility in Ghana’s Volta Region. Dr Agbesi said that he had been pushed into posting the warning against the practice because some of his patients were doing it. He warned that injecting the seasoning cubes into women’s bottoms is very dangerous as it can lead to hypertension.

In a series of posts on social media platform Twitter, Dr Agbesi wrote: “Stop pumping seasoning cubes into your anus to widen your buttocks. It is not safe.

“Women inject this cubes with the hope that the salt and oil content will expand their tissues behind making them appear larger and rounder.”

This is why. A THREAD pic.twitter.com/Hs1zFoTtuZ — Silas Joy, M.D. ➐ (@officialsilasMD) March 31, 2021

When someone challenged him on the veracity of what he was warning against, Dr Agbesi revealed that this happened to one of his patients and that he could not share the video due to medico-legal reasons.

These Congolese women are injecting chicken stock into their butts in hopes of making them look bigger. pic.twitter.com/QgYrXpfc6G — VICE (@VICE) July 20, 2018

However, as further evidence, he posted a video about an investigation by VICE TV in 2018, in which Congolese women admitted to injecting chicken stock into their butts in hopes of getting bigger behinds and thicker thighs.

