Dua Lipa becomes YSL Beauty’s Global Makeup Ambassador

Dua Lipa has become a Global Makeup Ambassador for YSL Beauty. The 28-year-old pop star has joined forces with the brand in an effort to break the boundaries of beauty.

Dua - who has fronted the Libre franchise as a YSL Beauty Global Brand Ambassador since 2019 - said: "For me, fragrances and makeup are another form of self-expression, a way to explore my playfulness, my creativity and my individuality. "I am thrilled to be on this journey as part of the YSL Beauty family." View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa) Stephan Bezy, the international general manager of YSL Beauty, is thrilled to be working with the chart-topping singer.

He said: "Dua Lipa brings an electrifying energy to our brand, inspiring women to not just wear makeup, but to make a statement about who they are and what they stand for. "Her influence is a celebration of individuality, a statement of empowerment, encouraging everyone to embrace their unique beauty with confidence." Dua stars in a YSL Beauty make-up campaign for the first time for the launch of YSL LOVESHINE, a brand new collection.

Tom Pecheux, the YSL global beauty director, created the looks for the campaign. He shared: "YSL LOVESHINE is for anyone who wants their lips to feel soft, hydrated, plump and juicy. This collection allows to create fresh and shiny looks with a playful twist on sophistication." The YSL LOVESHINE campaign will launch this week, on TV, paid social and digital platforms.