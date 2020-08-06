Duchess Kate’s mask make-up is always on point

Having to wear a face mask every time you head out has led to many women suffering from make-up withdrawal.

Make-up products collecting dust on your dressing table. Contour kits, brightly coloured lipsticks and all those eyeshadow pallets just sitting there waiting to be used.

But wearing a mask doesn’t mean you need to go completely barefaced.

You can still have some fun with your eyes since it’s the one part of your face that remains exposed.

Your eye make-up is a major part of any make-up look. Now you can pay more attention them. By the time the lockdown is over you’ll be doing your eye make-up in your sleep.