Duchess Kate’s mask make-up is always on point
Having to wear a face mask every time you head out has led to many women suffering from make-up withdrawal.
Make-up products collecting dust on your dressing table. Contour kits, brightly coloured lipsticks and all those eyeshadow pallets just sitting there waiting to be used.
But wearing a mask doesn’t mean you need to go completely barefaced.
You can still have some fun with your eyes since it’s the one part of your face that remains exposed.
Your eye make-up is a major part of any make-up look. Now you can pay more attention them. By the time the lockdown is over you’ll be doing your eye make-up in your sleep.
For daytime, mask-friendly make-up, check out how the Duchess of Cambridge has been nailing the look.
Kate isn’t one for over-the-top make-up. She tends to keep her look simple and classic.
When making public appearances, and wearing a mask, she accentuates her already beautiful eyes.
Classic smokey eye make-up and strong brows makes for a simple yet bold look.
Taking into consideration that she will remove her mask during her visits, she keeps her foundation light, uses minimum contouring and only just a hint of blush.
She finishes her mask make-up look with a soft, nude-toned lipstick.