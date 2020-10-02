DUT Masters student features in Maybelline USA campaign

South African talent continues to shine globally as Sheinna Mungroo, a Durban University of Technology Master’s student in human resources management, is featured on the Maybelline USA website.

Mungroo, 27, an HR consultant beauty YouTuber, was approached by Maybelline New York to feature in its social media and marketing campaign.

She is on the "Shop the Look" section on Maybelline’s website that explores make-up looks, makeup tutorials, and make-up videos with the best foundations, mascara, lipstick and more.

The brand spotted her after she posted a video using Maybelline products on her YouTube channel.

“Maybelline New York commented on my post and asked if they could use the final look for their marketing and social media campaign. It took approximately a week before I was featured on the Maybelline USA website under their Beauty Influencer Shop This Look section. I was thrilled since it was one of the very first brands I used as a teenager, and to have them feature me on their website was an honour and privilege,” said Mungroo.