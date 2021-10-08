Ellen DeGeneres branching out into skincare

Ellen DeGeneres is set to launch a skincare brand on October 26. The 63-year-old television host is branching out into the beauty market after announcing her eponymous entertainment show will go off air in 2022 after 19 seasons.

She said on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” this week: “There’s something that I’m very excited about. I have been working on this for three years and I’m excited to share it with you today." Although the products are yet to be unveiled, Ellen described the line as “age-positive skincare that actually works.” Kind Science launches on October 26 and is both cruelty-free and planet-friendly.

She explained: “We call it Kind Science because it is kind to animals, it is kind to your skin, it’s kind to the planet, and it’s kind to your wallet. So it’s all kind." Ellen recently insisted she “never thought” her talk show would last for 19 years. She said: "I think I gave the advice on day one. I mean, I wanted to make a show that was really fun for everybody and an escape for an hour a day. Whatever was going on in the world, I wanted this to be a happy place. I wanted everyone here to have fun working here and I wanted to not take it for granted, to enjoy [it].

"But if you would have told me that in 19 years that I would be doing this 19 years later, I never thought it would last this long. "I thought it would do well, but, you know, talk shows don't last that long usually. So I'm, you know, beyond blessed and grateful for it going this long."