Entries for Miss SA 2022 open from April 1

Have you always dreamed of being a beauty queen, following the likes of Zozibini Tunzi, Shudufhadzo Musida, Lalela Mswane and many others? Well, this could be your chance because the Miss South Africa 2022 entries are opening on April 1.

This year, the organisation has introduced a new app where you can enter the competition. “We are proud to announce the launch of the official Miss South Africa App. The app is aimed at expanding the Miss SA digital platforms and adding a new dimension to the competition,” said Stephanie Weil, CEO of the Miss South Africa Organisation. The app is not only for entrants, but can also be used by fans to vote for their favourite contestants and make predictions on who they think will be Mzansi’s next beauty queen.

Entrants have until April 30 to enter the competition using the app. Those who wish to enter can download the app, answer a few questions and upload their entry pictures. They will also be required to post their 45-second introduction video on social media as part of the entry process by using #MissSA2022 and tagging Official Miss South Africa on social media pages. Current Miss SA Lalela Mswane will hand over her reins later in the year after a long journey of selecting contestants who stand the chance of being the next Miss SA.