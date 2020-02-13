Zozibini Tunzi lands in Mthatha. Picture: Yolanda van der Stoep

Thousands of well-wishers are expected to line the streets to greet reigning Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi when she rides in a specially designed float through the city of Cape Town on Friday morning as part of her triumphant homecoming tour.

Tunzi’s mode of transport in Cape Town is a float swathed in ribbons in the colours of the South African flag and fitted out with a throne that is a replica of her Miss Universe crown. It was first unveiled during her visit to Mthatha at the weekend.

She said: "It is the most wonderful form of transport ever. And I should know – I’ve ridden on those New York horse drawn carriages that take you around Central Park!"

Tunzi added that the float felt familiar and she was “at home” on it, which is not surprising as it was modelled on her national outfit – The Wave of Love – which she wore at the Miss Universe Pageant.

That outfit, a wave that swirled around her body, was made up of pieces of ribbon in the colours of the South African flag. Each ribbon was printed with letters of support from South Africans eager to take up the cudgels and help Tunzi fight gender-based violence in this country.

The brains behind the expertly manufactured the float is Henk Henderson from Henderson Worx, in Pretoria. Normally limited to manufacturing Christmas decor and customised props for shops, Henderson said he was thrilled to do something for a woman he so admires.

The float will leave Cape Town City Hall on Friday, February 14, at 10.40am and the route is as follows:

  • Float departs City Hall along Darling Street
  • Turns left into Adderley Street
  • Along Adderley Street and turns right into Wale Street
  • Along Wale Street and turns left into Long Street
  • Along Long Street and turns right into Buitensingel
  • Turns right into Loop Street
  • Along Loop Street and turns right into Strand Street
  • Along Strand Street and turns left into Adderley Street
  • Along Adderley Street to Hertzog Boulevard
  • Turns right into Hertzog Boulevard
  • Along Hertzog Boulevard onto Nelson Mandela Boulevard
  • Ends at Searle Street turn-off at around noon.