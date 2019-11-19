How many times have you been told that you need to wear sunscreen on a daily basis? And at least four times a day if you'll be out in the sun? Countless times?
Although many people are now used to the idea of wearing a sunscreen, some still don't know the importance of sun protection, not just when the sun’s out, but all year round.
We asked Karen Bester, Medical Trainer at Lamelle Research Laboratories, a few commonly asked questions about SPF protection:
Should you wear an SPF every day?
In South Africa we are all constantly exposed to sunlight. Sunlight ages your skin, causes pigmentation to darken and causes damage that may lead to illnesses of the skin, including skin cancer.