Ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste’s ‘girlfriend’s beauty budget: Does hair, make-up and beauty really cost R10K a month?

On November 2, IOL published an article about ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste’s girlfriend, Berdine Odendaal, who needs R10 000 a month for hair, make-up and beauty. That raised questions about whether hair and make-up cost R10K a month. Well, for an ordinary person, that’s a ridiculous amount of money. But for the rich, that’s absolutely nothing.

Story continues below Advertisement

Itumeleng Mokwatlo, a make-up and beauty guru who spends about R4K a month, says it depends on the type of styles one does and their lifestyle. Firstly, hair depends on the type that you’ll be wearing. For example, weaves are one-off purchases and don’t need monthly replenishment. Treatment and styling should be around R1 500 a month.

Make-up is not something you buy every month. Perhaps you might add foundation and concealers if you wear them daily, so its replenishment would be about R1 500. However, some people can’t do their make-up and have to hire a make-up artist, and that’s where the money comes in. A cheap MUA charges about R500 per face beat, so if you book one every weekend, you’re looking at spending R4 000 a month.

Story continues below Advertisement

And when it comes to beauty products, those are expensive. People who follow a strict skincare regimen spend thousands of rand a month. For example, a root4 face cleanser costs R745, integrative serum R1 795, face crème Originale R1 565 and R875 for 3D defense SPF50 mineral sunscreen. That alone is almost R5K. And if you’ll be going to the spa for a facial, manicure and pedicure at Life Day Spa, you’re looking at spending R870. So yes, Odendaal may spend R10K on hair, make-up and beauty based on her lavish lifestyle.