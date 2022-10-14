Follow this easy 3-step home pedicure to get your feet summer-ready

It’s time to pack away those boots and unpack your sexy summer sandals. However, if your feet are still in winter mode, dry and cracked, then best you give them some loving and get them summer ready. And there’s no need to rush off to an expensive salon to do so.

Doing a simple pedicure at home is easy, and more importantly, cost-effective. A DIY home pedicure is an easy and cost-effective way to perk up those winter feet. Home pedicures are easy and cost-effective. Picture: Pexels/Sora Shimazaki Follow these three steps for smooth summer-ready feet.

1. Soak your feet. Soaking your feet for 15 minutes in warm water will soften your soles and heels, the areas that need the most attention. Pat them dry once you are done soaking. Try this baking soda foot soak for deep cleaning: Ingredients

3 tablespoons baking soda 3 cups warm water Juice of half a lemon

Combine all the ingredients thoroughly. The mixture will start to fizz as the baking soda blends with lemon juice. Soak your feet for 10 minutes, then rinse thoroughly. 2. Exfoliate. Do not skip this step! A foot scrub helps soften your heels and the sole of your feet and reduces tough calluses. After exfoliating with the scrub you can use a pumice stone for stubborn areas. Coconut oil. Picture: Pexels/Dana Tentis Try this moisture-boosting coconut scrub:

Ingredients 1/2 cup organic virgin coconut oil, solid but soft 1 cup white or brown sugar