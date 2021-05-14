Former Miss SA Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala to direct Mrs Universe Africa

Former Miss South Africa Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala is now the director of Mrs Universe Africa.

To celebrate 10 years since she was crowned Miss SA, Montjane-Tshabalala is going back to the modelling industry – playing a different role.

The Mrs Universe Africa is a pageant that aims to celebrate women who are married, divorced or widowed.

Taking to Instagram, Montjane-Tshabalala said that after turning 35, she had to “fetch her dreams” and creating this platform was one of them. She also wanted to encourage other women to chase their dreams.

She said: “Dear Beautiful African Woman: It’s not too late to start over, it’s not too late to dream again.

“I love being African and l love African women, celebrating all that we are and encompass, so I’m inviting women across the entire continent, married, divorced or widowed, to fetch their lives and enter Mrs Universe Africa.

“The winner of Mrs Universe Africa will go on and represent the continent at the international Mrs Universe in Korea in November.

“Let's change the narrative, change mindsets and challenge the stereotypical ideas of what beauty is ... May we change lives together and create a new narrative for women across our beautiful continent.”

The Mrs Universe Africa is open to women from all 54 African countries, and applicants must be between 20-50 years old.

In other news, Demi-Leigh Tebow (formerly Nel-Peters) will be representing South Africa at the Miss Universe finale taking place on Monday, May 17, at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Florida, USA.

The pageant will be aired live on 1 Magic (DStv channel 103) from 2am to 5am.