Former Miss SA Tamaryn Green to donate to Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation

Doctor and model Tamaryn Green is using her influence to help fight gender-based violence by donating to the Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation.

The former Miss South 2018 will be making her way to the Eastern Cape later this month to meet the Mrwetyana family and make her donation in honour of slain GBV victim Uyinene Mrwetyana.

Mrwetyana, who was a University Of Cape Town student at the time of her death in August 2019, was raped and murdered by a Post Office employee.

Her death ignited the GBV debate across the country and globally.

Through her family, the late teenager has been honoured with a foundation aimed at remembering her kind, loving spirit and for what she stood for – the rights and safety of women and children.