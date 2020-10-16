Former Miss SA Tamaryn Green to donate to Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation
Doctor and model Tamaryn Green is using her influence to help fight gender-based violence by donating to the Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation.
The former Miss South 2018 will be making her way to the Eastern Cape later this month to meet the Mrwetyana family and make her donation in honour of slain GBV victim Uyinene Mrwetyana.
Mrwetyana, who was a University Of Cape Town student at the time of her death in August 2019, was raped and murdered by a Post Office employee.
Her death ignited the GBV debate across the country and globally.
Through her family, the late teenager has been honoured with a foundation aimed at remembering her kind, loving spirit and for what she stood for – the rights and safety of women and children.
Green will meet the Mrwetyana family in East London at the foundation’s office on Saturday, October 17. She will hand over a R100 000 donation to the foundation, which was established in November 2019.
“So many women and children in South Africa identify with the ongoing violence cast against them daily around the country. I share the same values that Uyinene stood for and believe we need to do more for the rights and safety of women and children. The same values are at the core of this vital foundation,” said Green.
The handover will be a small ceremony between the Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation and the Mrwetyana family.