Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi mistaken for queer model

It’s Pride Month, and most brands and publications are honouring the LGBTQI+ community by giving them all the glory. The internet went abuzz this week when people noticed that one of the models on the “Vogue” Netherlands Wedding Issue looks like former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi.

On the cover shot by Marc de Groot, a beautiful queer couple Arantxa Oosterwolde and Nella Roz, pose in red and blue ruffled dresses. Roz is mistaken for Tunzi because they have the same skin complexion, hairstyle and a similar head shape. The only difference is that Aroz has some sleeve tattoos on her arms, while Tunzi has none.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue Et Style (@voguetstyle) Some people were excited, thinking the former Miss South Africa came out as a lesbian on Pride Month.

“I thought it’s our girl Zozi lol I’m so disappointed,” commented @_GolaM_. Another Twitter user, @Mthaux said: "Firstly, This looks gorgeous. Secondly, I had to wrap my head around the fact that this isn’t a version of Zozi with Tattoos." Meanwhile, Tunzi is shooting with Trevor Stuurman in Zambia for the first issue of “Fifty Four Mag”, which will come out in 2023.

The beauty queen had been sharing BTS images from the shoot while in Livingstone, Zambia, and appears to be killing two birds with one stone by enjoying some downtime in the African country. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zozibini Tunzi (@zozitunzi) The issue is aimed at celebrating and preserving the countless unique cultures and traditions across Africa’s 54 diverse countries.