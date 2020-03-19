French Lemon launches anti-bacterial and sanitising collection





Part of the range is an anti-bacterial lotion that not only cleanses but also hydrates. It comprised of hemp oil, shea and cocoa butter, as well as cleansing essential oils, including tea tree, lemon, peppermint and bergamot.





The new anti-bacterial lotions by French Lemon.





When it comes to choosing the ingredients and which oils to use, the brand looked carefully at the benefits each oil had to offer, for example: lemon oil is known for its antiseptic and refreshing properties, peppermint oil for its microbial properties, bergamot oil for its prevention of infection with antibiotic properties and tea tree oil; for its anti-bacterial, antifungal, and antiviral properties.





"During this very uncertain time, washing hands regularly prevents germs from spreading, and is the most effective and inexpensive way to prevent bacteria from spreading.

"The covid-19 virus consists of RNA in a package of protein and fat. Fats are easily dissolved in soap, and by washing your hands regularly, you are breaking down the virus," said Claudia Henkel on behalf of the brand.





Other beauty brands are also changing business models for the time being. French luxury group LVMH said it would begin producing hand sanitizer gel at three of its factories for use in French hospitals.





The collection is available exclusively online at www.frenchlemon.co.za

At Hyde Park Corner on Wednesday morning, French Lemon revealed their new collection of lotions, soaps, gels and hand santizers.