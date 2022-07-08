Get to know the Miss SA finalists representing Gauteng, KZN and the Western Cape

In about a month’s time, one lucky lady will be crowned Miss South Africa 2022 at an event that will take place at Sun International’s flagship venue, the SunBet Arena at Time Square, Pretoria. The top 10 contestants are busy with preparations for the big day, where Lalela Mswane will hand over her crown.

Gauteng province is in the lead with four contestants, followed by KwaZulu-Natal and Western Province with two each and Limpopo and North West with one finalist each. The contestants representing Gauteng are Anarzade Omar, Itumeleng Parage, Lebogang Mahlangu and Pearl Ntshehi. Kwa-Zulu Natal has Ayanda Thabethe and Luyanda Zuma. From the Western Cape is Luvé Meyer and Tamsyn Jack. Gauteng

Anarzade Omar Omar, 23, is a social media manager at a digital marketing agency and has a BA in strategic communication in marketing from the University of Johannesburg. On the side, she owns a small online sushi business that she launched during the Covid-19 lockdown. It’s true when they say the third time is a charm because, in 2019, she made it to the top 35 and top 30 the following year and now, she’s vying for the crown.

Hailing from Soshanguve in Pretoria Mahlangu, who works as a procurement specialist. She holds a BSc food science degree from Stellenbosch University. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss South Africa (@official_misssa) Pearl Ntshehi The Mamelodi-born 25 year old currently residing in Centurion, Pretoria is entering Miss SA for the second time. She made it to the top 30 last year and is ecstatic to be stepping on the ladder. She is a candidate attorney and has BCom Law, BCom Honours and LLB degrees.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss South Africa (@official_misssa) KwaZulu-Natal Ayanda Thabethe The 22 year old is currently studying for a degree in dietetics and human nutrition.

Luvé Meyer From the Mother City is 25-year-old Meyer, who is a full-time model and small business owner. She has a Bachelor of Health Science and Social Services degree and an honours degree in psychology from Unisa. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss South Africa (@official_misssa) Tamsyn Jack