Gwyneth Paltrow says women shouldn’t feel ashamed about cosmetic procedures
Gwyneth Paltrow wants women to feel like they can be open about what cosmetic procedures they’ve had without the ’shame around surgery’.
The 48-year-old Goop co-founder - who is a spokeswoman for anti-wrinkle injection Xeomin - believes there is unnecessary "shame around surgery" in Hollywood and women feel they have something to prove.
She told Harper's Bazaar: “A lot of successful women in Hollywood are motivated early on by not being good enough, and so we’re trying to prove something to ourselves. By getting injectables, it’s like admitting a vulnerability.
“I think sometimes honesty is perceived to be a weakness ... there does seem to be a lot of stigma around injections."
Gwyneth has been open about her own experiences and quipped that a “teeny drop” of Xeomin makes her “look less p***** off".
While the 'Iron Man' star wants the stigma surrounding cosmetic surgery and injectables to stop, she says it's also perfectly fine for people to have a "beauty secret", too.
She continued: “I think it’s nice when women share, because there’s a lot of shame around surgery or injectables or fillers, and it would be nice if people felt confident about the choices they were making.
"But if they want to have a beauty secret, that’s okay, too. I'm an open book - I've shared what works for me, because that's how I've always learned."