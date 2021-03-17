Gwyneth Paltrow says women shouldn’t feel ashamed about cosmetic procedures

Gwyneth Paltrow wants women to feel like they can be open about what cosmetic procedures they’ve had without the ’shame around surgery’.

The 48-year-old Goop co-founder - who is a spokeswoman for anti-wrinkle injection Xeomin - believes there is unnecessary "shame around surgery" in Hollywood and women feel they have something to prove.

She told Harper's Bazaar: “A lot of successful women in Hollywood are motivated early on by not being good enough, and so we’re trying to prove something to ourselves. By getting injectables, it’s like admitting a vulnerability.

“I think sometimes honesty is perceived to be a weakness ... there does seem to be a lot of stigma around injections."

Gwyneth has been open about her own experiences and quipped that a “teeny drop” of Xeomin makes her “look less p***** off".