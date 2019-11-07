Beauty lovers, we’re officially in summer, the season where we go out more and show off more skin.
But first you’ll want to make sure the skin you’re showing off is perfectly moisturised. To help you glow this summer, we’ve highlighted four body moisturisers that will turn your skin to silk.
Everysun Everyday Moisturising Lotion
One of South Africa’s leading sun care brands, Everysun recently launched Everyday Moisturising Lotion. With two varieties, Aloe Vera and Cocoa Butter, this lotion not only keeps skin hydrated for 24 hours, it also protects the skin from UVA and UVB as it contains an SPF20 – essential for those who always forget to apply sunscreen.