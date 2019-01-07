At the age of 36, the Duchess of Cambridge looks strikingly sylph-like and as any mother knows, Kate’s shape can only be the result of real dedication. While no ordinary woman can reasonably be expected to regain her pre-baby body for the third time so quickly, the burning question is how does Kate manage to look so great?

FIT FOR ANYTHING

Kate has always viewed exercise as a non-negotiable part of her daily regime.

A royal insider says: “Kate was concerned about the effects on her figure of a third child, particularly as she is also moving towards her late 30s. So she has made an extra special effort in toning up.”

Kate has been performing multiple sets of leg raises on a large mat, according to a palace insider. This helps to bring the rectus abdominis or six-pack muscles that separate in pregnancy back together again.

She has a slender waist for any woman let alone a 36-year-old mother of three.

Her secret is her on-going dedication to developing strong core muscles with regular post-natal abdominal exercises. While most moms have to trek to the gym, Kate is lucky enough to have the run of high-tech equipment at her Kensington Palace home.

After the school run, she also visits her sister, Pippa, who recently gave birth to her first child, at her mansion which also has a fitness studio. The sisters are said to follow up their sessions, set to their favourite music, with a massage and a light organic lunch.

Kate enjoys plenty of spinning on her exercise bike, and cycles in the countryside when she wants some fresh air.

Golden Glow

Much of Kate’s glow is down to plenty of exercise, fresh air and a consistently healthy diet. Her long devotion to sun protection has helped keep the first signs of ageing at bay. Since her pregnancy with Princess Charlotte, she has also been a devotee of rose hip oil to help guard against stretch marks.

Despite having given birth to three children, Kate has barely gained a pound since her royal wedding day in April 2011.

While she does not believe in dieting as such, she always makes health-conscious choices about what she eats.

Kate is said to enjoy a green juice daily, often containing the algae spirulina, kale or spinach.

Breakfasts include bircher muesli with oat bran topped with blueberries, snacks of oat cakes with peanut butter or hummus and lunches of lean protein and salads flavoured with garlic, ginger, herbs or lemon.

The 1.75m duchess has long, shapely legs. While they have always been strong, Kate’s legs have stayed toned, thanks to regular running sessions.

During gym sessions, she gives them extra attention by wearing ankle weights while doing leg extension exercises to work her hamstrings.

To avoid saddle-bags, Kate does sets of abductor and adductor exercises to target the inner and outer thigh muscles as well as lunges.

Daily Mail