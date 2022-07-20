How to maintain a healthy skincare regime on a budget

After the increase in fuel prices and the domino effect on food, water and electricity; more people are starting to feel the pinch of rising costs.
Here are some tips to keep you afloat and making sure your rands last longer.
Cut back on expenses
Cutting back on expenses means finding more affordable alternatives for pricey items. It might mean adjusting beauty routines from purchasing fewer products to switching to more affordable brands.
For instance, Bramley offers a variety of tissue oils at affordable prices compared to other brands on the market.
Beauty sales
Most retailers like Clicks and Dis-Chem have specials and discounts at different periods of the month.
Deals like three for the price of two or buy one get one free go a long way in helping you save. Seek out better deals and prices. Stores will have pamphlets alerting you on the latest sales and deals.
Multi-use products
This economy calls on you to be creative. Find different ways in which to use one product in your daily routine.
For instance, a tissue oil can be used as skin moisturiser, a make-up remover and added with sugar to create a scrub.
Instead of buying an exfoliator and a face wash, why not buy a face wash with exfoliating properties?
There’s a common belief that if a product is expensive, it has to be good however, what science shows us, is that this is not necessarily true.
Use products sparingly
Most products have a long shelf life. Take advantage of this by using them sparingly. We tend to have a generous hand or be wasteful when it comes to certain products so why not try to be conservative in your use.
For instance, it is recommended that adults use at least a pea-sized portion of toothpaste for brushing your teeth, yes, a pea size.