How to make your fragrance last longer

Wearing a killer outfit will catch eyes, but putting on an inviting scent will turn heads.
Everyone will want to know more about you based on your scent. To make sure that your scent fills up the room without being overpowering, here’s how you can make it last longer.
Moisturise your skin
Do not put perfume on dry skin. Moisturise first so that your skin can be able to hold the fragrance. It’s best to use a fragrance-free lotion.
Apply your fragrance after a shower
The steam from a shower helps open the aroma of your fragrance. When you get out of the shower, your skin and body temperature are high, and heat helps diffuse fragrance.
Don’t rub where you’ve sprayed the fragrance
After spraying the perfume, leave it to dry without rubbing it. Rubbing makes the notes disappear faster and alters the scent.
Apply to your pulse points
Do not apply perfume to your clothes. Experts recommend applying fragrance to your pulse points, such as wrists and elbows, behind your ears, on your neck and at the back of your knees.
Store your fragrance in the correct place
Do not store it directly in the sun as the heat and light can alter it. Store it in a cool, dark place and keep it in its original container.