How to make your fragrance last longer

Wearing a killer outfit will catch eyes, but putting on an inviting scent will turn heads. Everyone will want to know more about you based on your scent. To make sure that your scent fills up the room without being overpowering, here’s how you can make it last longer.

Story continues below Advertisement

Moisturise your skin Do not put perfume on dry skin. Moisturise first so that your skin can be able to hold the fragrance. It’s best to use a fragrance-free lotion. Apply your fragrance after a shower

The steam from a shower helps open the aroma of your fragrance. When you get out of the shower, your skin and body temperature are high, and heat helps diffuse fragrance. Don’t rub where you’ve sprayed the fragrance After spraying the perfume, leave it to dry without rubbing it. Rubbing makes the notes disappear faster and alters the scent.

Story continues below Advertisement

Apply to your pulse points Do not apply perfume to your clothes. Experts recommend applying fragrance to your pulse points, such as wrists and elbows, behind your ears, on your neck and at the back of your knees. Store your fragrance in the correct place

Story continues below Advertisement