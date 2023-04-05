‘I knew girls who starved themselves!’ Robyn Lawley ‘furious’ about Victoria’s Secret show revival

The lingerie brand’s chief financial officer, Timothy Johnson, revealed in March that a new version of the show would arrive later in 2023 but, this time, with a more diverse range of body sizes. The fashion show went on hiatus in 2018.

Lawley, the 33-year-old supermodel, told Stellar magazine: “I rolled my eyes massively. I thought: ‘Why didn’t they include curve (models) in the 2018 show?’ It was like they reverted to skinnier (models). I was just furious. “I knew girls who were going through (castings for the show), personal friends, who were starving themselves; I knew the situation on an inside level. It was making me more angry. They weren’t fit and healthy, they were starving. (The show is) making this pedestal for teenage girls. I want (the modelling industry) to be more size diverse and age diverse… The day will come, I hope. My body size is still a challenge in this industry.”

When the show was cancelled after the 2018 event, the former Sports Illustrated cover star, who has eight-year-old daughter Ripley with her partner Everest Schmidt, started a campaign encouraging women to boycott the brand for the sake of future generations. She wrote on Instagram at the time: “Victoria Secret have dominated the space for almost 30 years by telling women there is only one kind of body beautiful. - you can read more in the link of my bio why it’s so important to encourage diversity for our future daughters sake.