I'm fighting for my community, says Miss SA's first transgender contestant

By Nqobile Dludla and Sisipho Skweyiya JOHANNESBURG - The first transgender contestant in South Africa's national beauty pageant, 24-year-old Lehlogonolo Machaba hopes she will inspire greater acceptance of the LGBTQI community.

Machaba, a fashion model, is competing for the Miss South Africa title, which opened to transgender contestants in 2019. "Being the first is a bit overwhelming and I'm also anxious that people do know now that I'm a trans woman," Machaba said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lehlogonolo Machaba (@lehlogonolo.machaba) South Africa is the only African country where same-sex marriage is legal and which enshrines LGBTQI rights in its constitution. People can change their identity in the national birth register. However, violence against lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, queer and intersex people in South Africa has escalated, with more than 10 people killed in attacks this year, and social stigma and discrimination remains strong.