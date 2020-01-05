London - Nigella Lawson has admitted she uses makeup as her "armour" and told how she admires women who leave the house without it.
The TV chef, who will be 60 next week, said: "It takes a braver and more secure person than I am to say 'Don’t put makeup on me and don’t brush my hair'."
Known for her glamorous demeanour, the TV chef and food writer, 59, is hardly ever seen looking low-key in public, despite confessing that she is most often "wearing baggy things, with no makeup" when at home.
She told OK! magazine: "I admire people who are like that. For me, it’s armour."