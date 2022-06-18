Is this the end of the era of the BBL?

An increasing number of celebrities are opting to get their Brazilian butt lifts reversed. With that being said, is this really the end of the “bootylicious era” made famous by the likes of Beyoncé Knowles Carter (not saying she had work done before the Beehive comes for me) and Jennifer Lopez?

“The Kardashians” reality TV star and Good American co-owner, Khloe Kardashian, and her sister Skims co-creator Kim Kardashian are the latest celebrities to be spotted with a reduced backside. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

Growing up under the spotlight, Khloe has admitted to being picked on for being “different”. The Kardshian-doll has faced scrutiny over her weight and acquired the label of “The Fat Kardashian” due to being chubby when compared to her petite sisters. In an episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”, Bruce Jenner, now Caitlyn Jenner, called her fat and said that she should lose a couple of kilograms.This could be the reason behind her later on breaking out with her own series Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she said that her revenge body was inspired by people and stylists in the industry who told her that they don’t style “fuller figures” and has previously admitted that she was sad when her mother said she should get a nose job at the age of 9. The KarJenners have had an influence on fashion, beauty, make-up and diet culture for almost a decade. Mom Kris Jenner has openly admitted to getting work done while sisters Kim and Kylie have all been rumoured to have had procedures as well.

In the past, Kylie received backlash when she launched her lip kit, Kylie Cosmetics, claiming that it makes lips fuller when she had lip fillers or botox. Khloe hasn’t been immune from public backlash as she once claimed that she got her booty from doing squats and was also accused of “fat-shaming” for calling Jordyn Woods fat after her cheating scandal with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. While celebrities are no strangers to going under the knife as Hollywood beauty standards are ever-changing and feed into our dislike for our bodies, known as body dysmorphia, the Kardashian clan are coy when it comes to admitting work they have done.

