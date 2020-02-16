Jane Fonda has vowed to stop having plastic surgery.
The 82-year-old actress - who previously confessed that she "hates" the fact she's had several cosmetic procedures - has decided to stop going under the knife but admitted she struggles with self-acceptance "every day".
In an interview with Elle Canada, the actress and fitness legend admitted: “I can’t pretend that I’m not vain, but there isn’t going to be any more plastic surgery — I’m not going to cut myself up anymore. “I have to work every day to be self-accepting; it doesn’t come easy to me.”
The 'Book Club' star - who has previously battled with bulimia - added that she works at her self-acceptance by sharing "haggard" pictures with her online followers, like the time her tooth fell out.
She told the publication: “I try to make it very clear that it has been a long and continuing struggle for me.