Jennifer Lopez unveils her JLo Beauty line

The 51-year-old megastar took to Instagram to announce the launch date of January 1st for her upcoming line, with a series of smouldering promo shots, showcasing her glowy complexion.

And alongside a GIF of a rose gold liquid moving around the words "JLO BEAUTY", she added: "JLO BEAUTY DROPS 1/1/21. Get early access 12/8. #linkinbio to sign-up. Are you ready for THAT glow?"

The 'Second Act' actress also admitted that it's been her dream for three decades to have her own skincare range, whilst she discussed her motto that "beauty does not have an expiration date".

She captioned a video promo: "This isn’t just a passion project, it’s a 30-year dream. I can’t wait to share my skincare secrets with you!! JLO BEAUTY DROPS 1/1/21. Get early access 12/8. #linkinbio to sign up. @JLoBeauty #JLoBeauty #BeautyHasNoExpirationDate @jasonbergh (sic)"

In the clip, she explained further: "As women, people are so ready to write us off.