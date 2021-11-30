Jo Judnick-Wilson crowned Mrs South Africa 2021

Jozi Mom, 40, was crowned at an event held at Emperors Palace this past weekend.

Jo Judnick-Wilson, known as “Jozi Mom” is the new Mrs South Africa 2021.

Jozi Mom is a mother of two and a content creator with a Bachelor’s degree in Communication Science.

On the journey of becoming Mrs South Africa, she and all the finalists underwent a six-month training course. Focusing on self-development, becoming a voice of change within their communities, and showing up as strong, influential women who create a positive domino effect throughout South Africa to empower women beyond the Mrs SA platform.

“To the Mrs South Africa class of 2021, the bravest women I know, this journey has been a walk of grace. We have laughed together, cried together, but most of all, we’ve grown together, thanks to Mrs SA’s empowerment programme.