Jo Judnick-Wilson crowned Mrs South Africa 2021
Jo Judnick-Wilson, known as “Jozi Mom” is the new Mrs South Africa 2021.
Jozi Mom, 40, was crowned at an event held at Emperors Palace this past weekend.
Jozi Mom is a mother of two and a content creator with a Bachelor’s degree in Communication Science.
On the journey of becoming Mrs South Africa, she and all the finalists underwent a six-month training course. Focusing on self-development, becoming a voice of change within their communities, and showing up as strong, influential women who create a positive domino effect throughout South Africa to empower women beyond the Mrs SA platform.
“To the Mrs South Africa class of 2021, the bravest women I know, this journey has been a walk of grace. We have laughed together, cried together, but most of all, we’ve grown together, thanks to Mrs SA’s empowerment programme.
“I am forever grateful for the friendships we have forged and have the utmost respect for each of you. May we continue to effect change by taking those risks and continue to rise by lifting those around us,” commented Judnick-Wilson.
Roxy van Bruwaene, 39, from Emalahleni was named the first runner-up, and Michelle Forsyth, 29, from Cape Town was the second runner-up.
Joani Johnson, the CEO of the pageant, says she is proud of all the women who entered the competition.
“As always, the Mrs South Africa organisation continues to celebrate diversity and develop brave, bold, bona fide women, and this year we had an incredibly strong group of finalists who have all made me exceptionally proud. We are excited to welcome Jo to our Mrs SA sisterhood,” she said.
The show was hosted by award-winning television and radio host Pearl Modiadie.