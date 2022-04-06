Julia Fox’s eye make-up look is now a TikTok filter

If I mentioned the name Julia Fox a year ago, you probably wouldn’t have known who she is. Today, however, the “Uncut Gem” star’s name seems to be on everyone’s lips.

And if you don’t know her name, you’ve most certainly seen her face. Fox was a fairly low-key Hollywood personality until she was spotted with, and rumoured to be dating, rapper Ye. When the dynamic duo arrived in matching denim at the Kenzo men’s autumn/winter 2022 show in Paris earlier this year, the paparazzi couldn’t get enough of the uber-stylish pair.

Backstage at Kenzo Fall 2022. Picture: Stephane Feugere WWD While Fox’s head-to-toe denim look was perfection, it was her dramatic eye look, done by famous make-up artist Pat McGrath, that really got our attention. If you thought Amy Winehouse’s eyeliner was dramatic, Fox’s eye look is even more so. And while Winehouse’s eyeliner paid homage to the ’50s classic wing, Fox’s look is in no way a look from the past, but one that’s very much in the now and a mega beauty trend that we will be seeing for a while to come. View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐉![CDATA[]]>𝐔![CDATA[]]>𝐋![CDATA[]]>𝐈![CDATA[]]>𝐀 𝐅![CDATA[]]>𝐎![CDATA[]]>𝐗 (@juliafox) Fox’s look is a combination of a graphic liner and an over-the-top smokey eye. The look is so way out that people thought it was one of Ye’s crazy creative moments!

Since debuting this edgy make-up look, it’s become her signature look. At the Vanity Fair after-party, post-Oscar Awards, Fox stunned in a black leather dress, featuring a claw-like hand around her neck. Her black eye make-up elevated the look. Although Fox shared a tutorial on how to create the look, you might not want to go through all the effort to do so.

And why would you need to if TikTok can do it for you? TikTok beauty filters can be wild sometimes, so this comes to no surprise. If you want to see if you can rock her look, simply check out and try the Julia Fox Eye effect, which was created by filter creator Gracemchoi.