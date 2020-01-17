Kat Von D steps down from makeup company









Kat Von D. Picture: Instagram Kat Von D has stepped down from her makeup company, as she says she'd rather focus on her son and her other business ventures. The "LA Ink" star set up her eponymously titled makeup brand 12 years ago, but in an Instagram post on Thursday, she revealed she will no longer be involved in the label, which will be handed over to her partners at Kendo under the name KvD Vegan Beauty. Kat explained she is leaving the company in order to focus on raising her 13-month-old son Leafar Von Drachenberg Reyes - whom she has with her husband Rafael Reyes - as well as other creative pursuits such as her music career and recently launched vegan shoe brand, Von D Shoes. In her Instagram post, the 37-year-old star wrote: "This past year has been one of great change for me. As many of you know, I gave birth to my beautiful baby boy, launched my vegan shoe line, and am now busy prepping to release my long awaited album in the Spring, followed by an international tour! "As much as I wish I could balance all of this, on top of continuing my makeup line, it has become clear to me that I just can't do everything at the maximum capacity. It's hard to admit this, since I've always said 'You can do everything and anything.' But I don't think admitting one's limits is a bad thing.

"With that said, I've decided to sell my shares of the brand, turning it over to Kendo, my partners for the past 11 years.

"This was not an easy decision, but after careful consideration, I decided I wanted the makeup line to continue to thrive and grow, and I believe Kendo is primed to do just that. (sic)"

Kat went on to detail how the company will change, and thanked her fans for their continued support throughout her business journey.

She continued: "The transition for you, my loyal customers, will be seamless. In order to avoid any confusion with such a big change, Kat Von D Beauty will take a moment to rebrand itself, so you will start noticing the change from KatVonD Beauty to KvD Vegan Beauty.

"I'd like to thank my beloved fans+followers who supported my vision to create a brand that stood for compassion, true artistry, and challenged modern ideals of beauty -- most of which I never could relate to.

"I was able to create a makeup line that made outsiders like me feel like we have a place in this 'beauty' world, and gave myself and others the tools to express ourselves in our own unique way, whether it was embraced by the majority or not. And I just couldn't have done any of this without you!

"Lastly, thank you for understanding+respecting my choice, as it was a difficult one to make, but one I am proud of regardless, and am confident that the team will continue the KvD legacy!

"Here's to many, many more years of KvD Vegan Beauty! (sic)"