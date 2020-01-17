Kat Von D has stepped down from her makeup company, as she says she'd rather focus on her son and her other business ventures.
The "LA Ink" star set up her eponymously titled makeup brand 12 years ago, but in an Instagram post on Thursday, she revealed she will no longer be involved in the label, which will be handed over to her partners at Kendo under the name KvD Vegan Beauty.
Kat explained she is leaving the company in order to focus on raising her 13-month-old son Leafar Von Drachenberg Reyes - whom she has with her husband Rafael Reyes - as well as other creative pursuits such as her music career and recently launched vegan shoe brand, Von D Shoes.
In her Instagram post, the 37-year-old star wrote: "This past year has been one of great change for me. As many of you know, I gave birth to my beautiful baby boy, launched my vegan shoe line, and am now busy prepping to release my long awaited album in the Spring, followed by an international tour!
"As much as I wish I could balance all of this, on top of continuing my makeup line, it has become clear to me that I just can't do everything at the maximum capacity. It's hard to admit this, since I've always said 'You can do everything and anything.' But I don't think admitting one's limits is a bad thing.