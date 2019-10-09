Lila Grace Moss with model mom Kate Moss. Picture: Instagram/lilabellem0ss

Lila Grace Moss gets make-up advice from her mom Kate Moss including tips on how to put on the perfect eyeliner. The 17-year-old model has revealed her supermodel mom has been giving her tips on how to put on the perfect eyeliner.

Speaking to Vogue magazine, she said: "She told me to stretch the skin of the eyelid to make it easy to finish the flick - and then to flick it up towards the eyebrow. I make sure to have a steady hand and a zoomed-in mirror because it's more precise... when you have one further away it's difficult to get liner close to the lash line."

Lila Grace Moss's perfect liner. Picture: Instagram/LilaMoss

However, there is one person Kate will "never" share beauty advice with - her sister Lottie - as they're "so different".

She said: "My sister Lottie and I never share beauty advice. She is who she is, she has her own distinct personality and I have mine. We're so different and she has a really good look going on. Everyone does their own stuff in their own way ... I don't dare give my daughter Lila Grace advice, but I love watching her do her make-up.

"She knows how to use gloss and highlighters. Sometimes I think, 'How has she done that?' It never looks the same on me."