Kate Winslet uses different foundations depending on the stages of her menstrual cycle

Kate Winslet has revealed she uses different types and tones of foundation for each stage of her menstrual cycle. The 'Mare of Easttown' star has revealed she wears a different shade of product depending on how "inflamed" or "even" her complexion is during the process of ovulation and menstruation.

Speaking to Allure, she said: “Depending on my cycle, my skin can be a little bit more inflamed. Do you know what I mean? “At the beginning of my cycle, my skin is a lot more even. “In the middle of my cycle, everything fires up a little bit, so I mix a couple of tones."

The 45-year-old actress insisted she is "going easy" on herself because she is at an age where everything is "changing" all the time.

She continued: “I’ve noticed my face and how it’s changing a little bit more in the last year because there’s just been more time with yourself to look at those things. What I’ve found is that — to my relief — I’m just going easy on myself. I’m at an age now where things are changing all the time. The skin on my neck is really different now, the skin on the back of my hands needs some serious TLC." Meanwhile, the 'Titanic' star recently admitted she feels comfortable with the idea of looking "like s***" on screen. The British star insisted she doesn't have the same hang-ups about her appearance that she used to have.