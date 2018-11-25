Keep your skin radiant the Vegan way

With the onset of summer, our skin needs protection from the ever-changing weather and vegan skincare products can really benefit the skin.



The benefits of using vegan products are:





Vegan skincare products are made from plants and minerals, providing more nourishment to the skin and hair than traditional skincare cosmetics that include chemicals.





Good for sensitive and acne:





Natural ingredients such as chamomile, seaweed, tea tree oil, vitamin E, aloe vera, chamomile and vitamin C, purify the skin and are suitable for sensitive skin.





Aloe-vera has a soothing and calming sensation and has been known for its skin benefits since ancient times. Seaweed removes excess oil and impurities, thus helps in treating acne. Tea tree is anti-bacterial and good for acne and pimples.





Haircare:





Natural extracts such as green tea in shampoo, hair scrubs and conditioner help to clean the scalp, resulting in stronger hair. Vegan products are formulated without colourants and silicones, acting as natural conditioners.





Vegan diet:





Besides what you put on your skin, eating a healthy, plant-based diet is equally important for a healthy, radiant skin. For anti-ageing and keeping your skin toned and firm, green vegetables like spinach, fenugreek leaves are an absolute must.

Bright, vibrant fruits such as strawberries, kiwi, and oranges are full of vitamin C, essential for soft, supple skin.



