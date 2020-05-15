Kehlani's pregnancy caused skin problems

Kehlani's pregnancy left her with "super dry" skin when she gave birth, after having previously suffered with "breakouts" whilst carrying her daughter.

The 'Good Thing' hitmaker gave birth to her daughter, Adeya Nomi Parrish Young-White, in March 2019, and says that whilst she suffered from "breakouts" during her pregnancy, her skin became "a lot more dry" after she gave birth.

She said: "I started breaking out when I was pregnant, so I had to use something that would balance my hormones. I actually had to get an entirely new set of a skin routine because I was just breaking out everywhere.

"After I had my baby, I feel like my skin just got a lot more dry. I think it's just now bouncing back and getting back in the swing of things. But I'm hydrating a lot more internally, and doing a lot of hydrating sleeping masks."

To combat her dry skin, Kehlani - who has Adeya with Javaughn Young-White - uses plenty of hydrating products in her skincare routine, including the PCA Skin creamy cleanser and a layer of hyaluronic acid serum, followed by a Korean beauty essence and an oil concoction to lock it all in.