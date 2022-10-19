Khanyi Mbau shows off her newly bleached hands but followers think it’s a scam

Local actress and reality TV star, Khanyi Mbau took to Instagram to show off her newly bleached hands. “The Wife” star admitted that she had been battling with dark areas on her hands for a long time and was happy that she finally found a solution.

The Instagram post shows two images of the same hand before and after having the bleaching process done. In the one, you can see the dark areas she had been having a problem with and on the other, the same hand much lighter and more evenly toned. The post is captioned, “I met with her last week Sunday and today my hands are fixed!! Haven’t seen my hands look like this in a year !!! Only 6 days!! No filter!! No edits!!! My hands are back!!! Still a little swollen from the peel, that should subside in a week or two.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khanyi Mbau Metanoia (@mbaureloaded) She provides contact details for the person who did it and the price range for the procedure. However, her followers are not convinced that the hands in the “after” picture are even hers. One of her followers said: “Two different hands … look at the shape of the nails and the veins.”

Another follower said: “It’s not the same hands y’all.” Another believes it’s a full-on scam saying: “I think this account has been hacked to promote someone else business.” However, her loyal fans were happy for her and appreciated her transparency.

