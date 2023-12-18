Khloe Kardashian ‘ready to dive into the world of beauty’ with own perfume range

'The Kardashians' star has previously dabbled in the perfume world by working on collaborations with her sister Kim's KKW company, but Khloe is now branching out by launching her own collection of signature scents after signing a deal with Luxe Brands - the organisation behind Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj's fragrance lines.

Khloe told WWD.com: "Doing the whole fragrance - picking the liquid, the colour, the bottle - I've experienced before, but I'm in such a different place in my life now. I'm older, I'm wiser. In business, I don't loan my name out to someone ... "

She went on to explain that she feels ready to dive into the world of beauty now that her clothing company Good American has become more established and she's now planning to launch more grown-up fragrances.

Khloe added: "I love for a scent to be classic and for you to be captivated by it. I like florals, but with a musk so it's not too super feminine and clean [scents] too."