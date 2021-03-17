Khloé Kardashian says mom Kris Jenner ’embedded the importance’ of a beauty routine

Khloé Kardashian credits her mother Kris Jenner for her flawless face, admitting her mom ’embedded the importance’ of a beauty routine into her mind.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star credits her mom for teaching her the importance of a regular beauty schedule and she admits she has become "obsessed with hydration from the outside and inside" now as her beauty routine has evolved over the years.

She said: "No matter how simple it was, she always embedded the importance of routine, even just washing your face every night before bed ... But now I've added more steps to my routine. Now I know the power and the importance of moisture and hydration, and I love to lather myself in oils. Or we have this 111Skin Rose Gold Radiance Booster in the IPSY Glam Bag, which I love because it gives a dewy glow. The older you get, you become obsessed with hydration from the outside and inside."

And the 36-year-old reality star revealed one of her biggest beauty hacks and revealed she has been applying sunscreen for years on her hands, décolletage and neck.

She added: "Someone told me to wear sunscreen on your hands, décolletage and neck, especially driving because you're exposed through the windshield. I've been doing that since I was about 16. Not to brag, but I have nice hands! I have friends that are my age that have much more age-appropriate hands."