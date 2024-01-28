Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner never discuss their beauty brands with each other

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner never discuss their respective beauty brands with each other. The 43-year-old star and Jenner, 26, her half-sister, have enjoyed huge success with their brands in recent years - but they don't discuss their products or their business strategies.

Kardashian told Bustle magazine: "We actually don't really communicate about it. I mean, Kylie and I have very different brands. "From the start, even our ad campaigns and stuff, we never really communicated about it because we really wanted it to be us, [and] to do exactly what we wanted and not be influenced by the other person and their choices. So we have never really discussed it, to be honest. "Sometimes we'll call each other and be like, wait, you just posted that, I'm doing a campaign just like that. How is that possible? And we literally think it's not possible, but we're just sisters and think alike."

Kardashian and Jenner don't intend to change their approaches, either. Kardashian said: "Things happen like that where we're like, oh, we should have communicated, but we also aren't going to check in with each other every time we're launching something. That doesn't make sense either." The reality star feels passionately about her SKKN BY KIM brand. However, her attitude towards make-up and beauty has changed over recent years.

Kardashian explained: "I've always been the biggest fan of glam and always having your make-up done. But I think that my style has been changing.