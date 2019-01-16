Kim Kardashian West. (Instagram)

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star thinks people should celebrate what makes them an "individual" but she also just wants them to do what makes them happy, and if that means taking drastic measures to resemble her, she's "fine" about it. A fan called into 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen' and asked Kim: "Do you ever get freaked out when people get plastic surgery to look like you?"

After some laughter from her sister Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian, Kim replied, "I think people should do whatever makes them happy. And I think that people should also like be themselves and be an individual.

But I'm flattered that that is something that they think, you know, that attracts them. That they'd want to look like [me]...

"I just want them to be happy. So if that's what makes them happy, honey, we can all use more beauty in the world. It's fine!"

For fans who don't want to take drastic action to look more like Kim, the 38-year-old star - who has children North, five, Saint, three, and Chicago, 11 months, with husband Kanye West - recently shared some of her daily make-up routine, explaining she swears by Tatcha's Luminous Dewy Skin Mist [$48] to set her concealer.

She said: "If you guys only saw the under-eyes that I have - well you are seeing them.

"I like to really warm up my face and I think a big step in that is concealing. If I'm doing my make-up in the mirror or on the go, I take a sponge and use this Tatcha [skin mist] and I take the concealer and put it on my eye too.

"When you are a mum, you have no time to blend like this so unless I'm at work and getting my hair and makeup done, I do not have time to blend all day so I try to do it as quick as possible."