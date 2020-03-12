Kourtney Kardashian loves vampire facials
Kourtney Kardashian loves vampire facials and combines them with a full day of relaxation.
The 40-year-old reality star has the beauty treatment as often as possible and likes to combine it with a whole day of "downtime" where she relaxes and looks after her appearance.
She told Health magazine: "I love platelet-rich plasma [treatments]. They take your blood and spin it, and then take the plasma and microneedle it [into your face]. They call it the Vampire Facial.
"It's usually a day of downtime, but it's something I like to do as often as I can."
The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star is also a fan of cryotherapy treatments, where the body is exposed to extreme cold.
She added: "I do saunas. And Khloé [Kardashian] and I did cryotherapy together. We felt so good afterward. We were like, 'Let's do this every morning!'"
Kourtney also admitted growing up in the "super-skinny" era left her confused about what foods were healthy and what weren't.
She said: "It's interesting. I grew up in that super-skinny era. 'Fat-free' and calorie counting was the thing. I don't even think about those things anymore. No one cared about carbs; it was just [about] no fat. I didn't know what was healthy or not healthy growing up."
The brunette beauty - who has Mason, 10, Penelope, seven, and Reign, five, with former partner Scott Disick - tries to vary her work outs so she doesn't get "bored" and exercises to maintain her current physique.
She said: "[Post-kids,] with my body, it's become more about maintenance. As far as my workouts, I feel really good.
"I notice better results when I mix it up between trainers or do boxing, so I don't get burned-out or bored."