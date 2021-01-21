Lady Gaga wore a bold red lipstick at the inauguration to symbolise the 'vibrant day'

Lady Gaga dazzled as she gave a show-stopping performance of the US national anthem, “The Star-Spangled Banner”, as part of the event at the Capitol in Washington D.C. to mark Biden and his Vice President Kamala Harris' inauguration on Wednesday. The “Stupid Love” hitmaker wore her own brand's Haus Laboratories Le Monster Matte lip crayon in the shade 1950, to resemble empowerment on the historical day. View this post on Instagram A post shared by HAUS LABORATORIES (@hauslabs) Sarah Tanno, Gaga's make-up artist, told Vogue: "While her make-up was classic and romantic, with the perfect shade of red lipstick, which felt appropriate for such a vibrant day, the rest of her make-up was soft and luminous." The ‘A Star Is Born’ star opted for an elegant braided up-do wrapped with a black ribbon and a pair of poppies to symbolise peace. As for her outfit, Gaga rocked a Schiaparelli Haute Couture ensemble, comprised of a navy jacket and an oversized red skirt, the colours of her country.

The “Born This Way” singer also made a statement with a golden dove brooch to send a message of peace and unity.

Schiaparelli's artistic director, Daniel Roseberry, said in a statement: “As an American living in Paris, this ensemble is a love letter to the country I miss so dearly and to a performer whose artistry I have so long admired.

“Maison Schiaparelli is honoured to have this chance to dress the iconic Lady Gaga on this historic Inauguration Day. God Bless Lady Gaga and God Bless America.”

Ahead of the Inauguration, Gaga shared a snap of herself in the Capitol wearing an angelic all-white Givenchy ensemble.

She wrote on Instagram: “I pray tomorrow will be a day of peace for all Americans. A day for love, not hatred. A day for acceptance not fear. A day for dreaming of our future joy as a country. A dream that is non-violent, a dream that provides safety for our souls.”