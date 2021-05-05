Let your fingers do the talking with these 5 nail art trends

Perfectly manicured nails are the ultimate accessories for your hands.

Before you can even think about slipping a ring on your finger, best you make sure that your nails are on point.

If there’s one thing I love about nail colour or art, it’s that you can change it as often as you want.

Unlike a bad haircut or dye job, you won’t be stuck with a bad choice of nail colour.

A simple dab of nail varnish remover and fresh coat of paint will have you good to go with the next fab look.

While a fresh French manicure or a classic red are basics you can never go wrong with, there’s so much more you can do with your nails.

Although it’s a small surface area, what you do with it can make a huge impact.

Every season we see nail art trends pop up. Here are a few we can’t get enough of.

Swirls: This trend is perfect for those who struggle to draw a straight line. Multiple colours are used to create swirly patterns. The patterns don’t have to match but do stick to the same colour combinations.

Slanted French tips: As mentioned before, the classic French tip will always remain a favourite but the trend gives it an edgier vibe. Mix things up even more by creating the tip with bright colours instead of the usual white.

Stripes: Thick stripes, thin stripes, monotone or multicoloured, there are no rules when it comes to the trend. Vertical stripes work best.

Delicate florals: Dainty little blossoms are whimsical and fairly easy to create. Keep it simple with white.

Get graphic: A modern look created with sharp edges, squares and straight lines. Works best in monochrome tones.