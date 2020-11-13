Limpopo, your queen has arrived! Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida's hometown welcomes her with open arms

Miss South Africa 2020 Shudufhadzo Musida is on a three-day homecoming tour to Limpopo. The Venda beauty, who was crowned Miss SA on October 24, is currently visiting her home town to celebrate her new title. Upon arrival at Meropa Hotel and Casino on Thursday, November 12, she was welcomed by Limpopo Premier Chupu Mathabatha, MEC’s, Capricorn District mayor, Vhembe District Municipality mayor & Polokwane Local Municipality mayor. She did a street parade from the Casino to SABC Park driving on Landros Marie Street. She turned right on Thabo Mbeki Street, turned right again on Market Street to Excelsior Street.

She then turned left on Excelsior to Church Street, turned left on Grobler Street to Hans Van Rensburg Street until she joined N1 to Meropa Hotel and Casino.

Reigning Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musiḓa. Picture: Supplied.

On day 2, November 13, she first stopped by Takalani Children’s Home in the Vhembe District Municipality, where she was received by the VhaVenda King and Makhado Municipality mayor (at King’s Palace).

She then proceeded to Siloam Hospital Market to do a meet and greet with women selling fruits at the market before going Malamulele (Nsovo Special School).

After the Nsovo Special School, the reigning Miss SA also visited Fulufhelo Special School in Thohoyandou to make donations.

From there, she will continue with a street parade that will start from Vhembe TVET College Makwarela Campus.

She will go via Sibasa Street, Mphephu Drive to the University of Venda, from University of Venda drive to Thohoyandou CBD Post Office Street, join Punda Maria road back to 2 Ten Hotel.

The third day of her parade will start with a visit at Tsakambilu Day Care Centre, and end at Vhangani Village.