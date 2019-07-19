Liz Hurley with her son Damian. Picture: Instagram

London - From the plump, slightly open-mouthed pout to the piercing blue eyes and tumbling mane of glossy hair, the similarities are striking. Damian Hurley, at 17, is an uncanny doppelganger for his glamorous 54-year-old mother Elizabeth.

The chisel-cheekboned teenager on Thursday drew admiring, and startled, gasps for his role in a campaign for the celebrity British make-up artist Pat McGrath.

His first modelling job is a plum one: it features an extraordinarily androgynous-looking Damian, wearing a black leather jacket and white T-shirt, tossing around his luxuriant tresses, batting his eyelashes and pouting up a storm.

Quite a coup for a boy who is only halfway through his A-levels (at boarding school) and who, to date, had been better known as his mother’s red carpet "plus one".

And according to modelling agent Jonathan Phang, who managed Jerry Hall and Naomi Campbell and was a judge on Britain’s Next Top Model, Damian could surpass his mother’s modelling success.

"He’s very striking," says Phang. "And his looks will only improve with age. He’s got beautiful blue eyes and his mother’s cheekbones. He looks exactly like her. I was at a wedding where he was a guest and he is mesmerising. I saw him in the distance and thought, 'My God, what a striking young man.' "

Liz and Damian have a very close relationship. His social media is liberally splattered with images of Liz, whom he calls "mama", "madre" and "mummy".

Daily Mail