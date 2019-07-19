London - From the plump, slightly open-mouthed pout to the piercing blue eyes and tumbling mane of glossy hair, the similarities are striking.
Damian Hurley, at 17, is an uncanny doppelganger for his glamorous 54-year-old mother Elizabeth.
Thank you @dsquared2 for dressing me for #TheTimeOfTheirLives Premiere xx
The chisel-cheekboned teenager on Thursday drew admiring, and startled, gasps for his role in a campaign for the celebrity British make-up artist Pat McGrath.
SIMPLY SKINGENIUS™️ ⚡⚡⚡ FEAST YOUR EYES on the DIVINE @damianhurley1 in #SublimePerfection: The System photographed by the LEGENDARY Steven Meisel. _______ Damian wears #SublimePerfection Primer, Foundation Shade 'LIGHT-MEDIUM 13' & Powder Shade '2' — ALL AVAILABLE at PATMcGRATH.COM 7.26.2019. Sign up NOW for EXCLUSIVE early access — #LinkInBio Starring #McGrathMuse @DamianHurley1 Photographed by #StevenMeisel Styled by #JoeMcKenna Hair by @GuidoPalau #makeupbypatmcgrath #teampatmcgrath
His first modelling job is a plum one: it features an extraordinarily androgynous-looking Damian, wearing a black leather jacket and white T-shirt, tossing around his luxuriant tresses, batting his eyelashes and pouting up a storm.
Quite a coup for a boy who is only halfway through his A-levels (at boarding school) and who, to date, had been better known as his mother’s red carpet "plus one".
And according to modelling agent Jonathan Phang, who managed Jerry Hall and Naomi Campbell and was a judge on Britain’s Next Top Model, Damian could surpass his mother’s modelling success.
i swear i’m posting more from often now on. tbh i’ll probably disappear in a few days but it’s wishful thinking 🙂🙃
"He’s very striking," says Phang. "And his looks will only improve with age. He’s got beautiful blue eyes and his mother’s cheekbones. He looks exactly like her. I was at a wedding where he was a guest and he is mesmerising. I saw him in the distance and thought, 'My God, what a striking young man.' "
Liz and Damian have a very close relationship. His social media is liberally splattered with images of Liz, whom he calls "mama", "madre" and "mummy".Daily Mail